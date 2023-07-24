Birmingham: SAUDIA airlines and Birmingham Airport have held a ceremony marking the launch of the first direct regular flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport, in Jeddah, to Birmingham International Airport, in the United Kingdom.



Birmingham is SAUDIA's third destination in the United Kingdom, after Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London and Manchester Airport, respectively.



SAUDIA airlines group, which includes Flyadeal, aims to expand its route network by operating to 25 destinations on three continents by the end of 2023.