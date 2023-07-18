Riyadh: The Cluster2 Company, which manages the operation of 22 Saudi airports, said that the air traffic for domestic and international flights rose by 9% and the number of passengers grew by 15% during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

During this period, Saudi airports witnessed 67,800 trips and 7.4 million passengers.



Furthermore, 10 new international routes were launched at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan, Neom Bay International Airport, Najran International Airport, Taif International Airport, Al-Jouf International Airport and Prince Naif International Airport in Qassim, offering direct flights to Dubai, Istanbul, Doha, Tbilisi, Cairo and Trabzon.