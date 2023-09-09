Doha, Qatar: The preliminary air transport statistics for July 2023 saw a huge rise year on year in the aviation sector.

In its recent post on X, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) said the number of air passengers grew significantly by 24.3 percent in July compared with the same month in 2022. It reported that the number of air passengers reached 4.3 million this July as compared to the same month in 2022, which registered 3.4 million travellers.

It said the aircraft movement witnessed a surge of 20.1 percent as compared to July 2022. According to QCAA, 22,598 flights were recorded in July as compared to the same period in 2022, which saw 18,812 aircraft movements.

However, air cargo and mail dropped by 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

While in July 2023 the air cargo and mail witnessed 195,244 tonnes, the same period in 2022 registered 197,576 tonnes.

There was also notable growth in the first two quarters of the year as compared to the first six months of 2022.

With robust flight activities and added benefits of tourism activities including the extension of the Hayya card for the FIFA fans, Qatar posted a vital boost in air passengers and flight movements.

Air transport statistics for its previous month showed a 20.3 percent increase in passengers compared to June of 2022. While May 2023 saw an increase of 22.2 percent in air passengers, the number of flight movements went up by 16.6 percent as compared to the same month in 2022

The Peninsula Newspaper