Qatar - Hamad International Airport (DOH) maintained its performance through Q3 of 2023, reporting a substantial 26.84% jump in passenger traffic welcoming a total of 12,706,475 passengers. This achievement builds upon a display of consistent growth, with a 44.5% increase in Q1 and a 24% increase in Q2.

During Q3, DOH saw 4,305,391 passengers in July, 4,398,427 passengers in August and 4,002,657 passengers in September.

The airport's skies also bustled with activity as it reported 67,285 aircraft movements within this period, which is a 24.48% increase compared to the previous year. It had 22,598 aircraft movements in the month of July, 22,909 in August and 21,778 in September.

Cargo operations

Cargo operations at DOH also saw significant growth in the third quarter, with 3.38% increase – amounting to a total of 590,725 tonnes of cargo. These numbers underscore the airport's significance in the global logistics chain. It handled 194,268 tonnes of cargo in July, 195,773 tonnes in August and 200,683 tonnes in September.

Some of the busiest destinations contributing to DOH's success in this quarter included well-established hubs such as Heathrow, Bangkok, Colombo, Cairo and Manila. The airport also experienced substantial growth in destinations including Guangzhou and Hangzhou in China, Al Qassem in Saudi Arabia, Gatwick in the UK and Denpasar Bali in Indonesia.

The Qatar’s airport’s commitment to expansion is apparent in the introduction of new and resumed destinations. Lyon and Toulouse in France are the latest additions to the facility’s extensive list of connections. Additionally, flights to Birmingham, Chengdu and Chongqing have been resumed.

The airport has also maintained successful airline partnerships in Q3 with a total of 38 airlines operating. This further enhances DOH’s global reach and cements its position as the leader in the aviation industry. The airport remains a pivotal bridge seamlessly connecting Qatar and the Middle East to the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).