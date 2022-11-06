Qatar Airways has been named Best Long-Haul Airline, Best Business Class, Best Middle Eastern Airline and Best Inflight Food and Beverage at the recently held 2022 Business Traveller Awards in London.

The Business Traveller Awards event is industry recognised for excellence and has been embedded in the business, travel, and hospitality calendar for more than 30 years. On an annual basis, the readers of the magazine complete surveys, conducted by an independent market research company, to recognise different entities and their services.

Qatar Airways’ hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), has also been awarded the title Best Airport in The Middle East, matching the airline’s commitment to providing passengers with seamless services. Alongside the airline’s achievements, Qatar Airways additionally celebrates its membership of oneworld, as it claimed Best Airline Alliance.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “As we are less than 20 days away from hosting the biggest football event in the Middle East, receiving four new awards from Business Traveller further illustrates our readiness to provide seamless and exceptional services. We believe that achieving these prestigious awards showcases our commitment to our passengers as we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience our pristine services during one of the most exciting global events.”

Tom Otley, Editorial Director of Business Traveller, said: “Although the annual Business Traveller Awards continued during the pandemic, this was our first chance to meet again in person and celebrate properly. These companies have been through so much in the intervening period, so it was wonderful to be able to recognise those who our readers felt had really performed in the most difficult of circumstances. I’d like to thank all of those involved in the Awards, and thank our readers for their voting.”

