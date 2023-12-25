Qatar Airways has announced its 2024 network expansion with new destinations as well as resumptions, bookable ahead of the New Year.

Travellers can start planning their 2024 summer travels with the resumption of Venice, Italy in June, followed by the new destination of Hamburg, Germany in July.

These gateways will act as a vehicle for increased economic and tourism activity as they connect to Qatar Airways’ award-winning network of over 170 destinations. Venice is expected to see high demand from destinations such as Japan, China and Australia while Hamburg will serve as a gateway to South Africa, Thailand and the Philippines.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Eng Badr Mohammed Al-Meer commented: “As this year comes to an end, we are delighted to present our passengers with new and exciting travel opportunities for the year 2024. Starting with our resumption to Venice and an inaugural flight to Hamburg, Qatar Airways and its hub, Hamad International Airport, continues to position itself on the global map as a leading gateway for international travel and connectivity. We look forward to seeing our passengers uncover new experiences and resume flying to their favourite destinations.”

Travellers looking to spend the 2024 summer in Europe have more choice than ever and can now spend sunny days by the river in Hamburg and enjoy gelato while cruising the canals of Venice.

The announcements come on the back of recent expansion to the Qatar Airways winter schedule which includes increased flight frequencies to key leisure destinations, including Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Belgrade and Miami, connecting via the Middle East’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways Network Increases:

* Venice – seven weekly flights effective 12 June 2024 - Doha to Venice departing at 09:00 and arriving 14:20 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Venice to Doha departing at 16:50 and arriving at 23:10 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

* Hamburg – seven weekly flights effective 01 July 2024 - Doha to Hamburg departing at 08:35 and arriving at 14:10 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Hamburg to Doha departing at 15:40 and arriving at 22:40 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Doha to Hamburg departing at 2:15 and arriving 07:50 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Hamburg to Doha at 09:20 and arriving 16:20 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. .

