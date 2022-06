Qatar Airways Group has posted a net profit of 5.6 billion Qatar riyals ($ 1.54 billion) for the fiscal year 2021/22, compared with a net loss of 14.9 billion riyals in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to 52.3 billion riyals, up 78 percent compared to last year, it said in a statement.

The airlines said the net profit was the highest ever.

