Muscat: Oman Airports has signed an agreement with Shell Oman for the hydrogen vehicles project.

The agreement covers the development of green hydrogen production units for mobility and the provision of green hydrogen vehicles for the Oman Airport vehicle fleet at Muscat International Airport.

"The agreement was signed at the Oman Sustainability Week as part of the steps taken towards providing environmentally friendly facilities in the near future at our airports," the CEO of Oman Airports said.

The CEO of Shell Oman said that hydrogen vehicles financed by Shell will arrive in the Sultanate in early 2023, which will be also maintained by the company as part of the hydrogen project for a period of five years.



