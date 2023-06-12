Oman Air has announced the expansion of its flight services to Bahrain and Doha, offering passengers increased convenience and flexibility.

As of this month, the airline is operating 11 flights per week between Muscat and Bahrain, while flights between Muscat and Doha will increase from 21 to 35 a week on June 24. Part of its summer schedule, the airline is offering a range of convenient timings, from early in the morning to late at night, enabling guests to seamlessly plan business trips, weekend getaways and even daytrips.

Connecting Muscat to major cities across the GCC, Oman Air also offers 35 flights a week to Dubai, 21 flights a week to Riyadh and Jeddah, and 14 flights a week to Kuwait. Meanwhile, it continues to cater to the increasing number of Muscat-based travellers who are choosing to holiday in the region. – TradeArabia News Service

