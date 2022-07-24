Muscat - As demand grows, Oman Air will operate 10 weekly flights instead of seven weekly flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai in India between August 1, 2022, and October 29, 2022.

"We are pleased to announce additional frequencies to Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai effective next month as part of our comprehensive plans to better serve our international markets and meet our guests’ travel expectations during the holiday season," said Hamad bin Mohamed al Harthy, regional vice president sales - Indian Subcontinent & Asia-Pacific.

The airline will operate a total of 122 flights per week between Muscat and its 8 Indian destinations with an additional 18 flights per week, offering 10 flights per week in each direction to Delhi, Kochi, and Chennai, seven flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, as well as 3 flights per week to Goa.

Al Harthy continued, "The airline will offer wide-body service, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to the Boeing 737, between Muscat and destinations in India.

