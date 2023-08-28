Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Oman Air has replaced the plastic used to wrap blankets and mattresses in its premium cabins with an eco-friendlier paper-based alternative. All duvets and mattresses across the airline’s fleet will now be presented to the guests with slim, branded paper bands, resulting in the reduction of up to 21.6 tonnes of plastic per year. The initiative is the latest step for Oman Air as it continues to work towards phasing out the use of single-use plastics on board.

Captain Nasser bin Ahmed Salmi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Oman Air, said: “In a concerted effort guided by our in-house experts and bolstered by collaborations with partners and vendors, we have successfully achieved another milestone in our sustainability efforts. This pivotal step aligns seamlessly with our corporate strategy to reduce waste and choose more environmentally friendly products, reflecting our commitment to national sustainability goals.”

Oman Air has been making steadfast strides in reducing its on-board plastic consumption over the last few years, including removing the plastic sleeves used to load cutlery and reducing plastic water bottles and cuplets by up to 50% on certain routes. This year, it has also replaced 80% of its in-flight service carts with lightweight alternatives, providing a considerable boost to fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, Oman Air's continual efforts to minimise its environmental impact is demonstrated through a range of initiatives that underscore its dedication to promoting sustainable aviation practices.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).