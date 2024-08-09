Muscat – Oman Air has resumed three seasonal routes for winter; Zurich (from October 5), Malé (October 27), and Moscow (October 29).

Fares start from RO88 one-way.

With direct flights from Muscat to over 40 destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Indian Subcontinent, Africa, and the Middle East, Oman Air is also looking into increasing frequencies on its most popular routes, which will be announced soon.

"Gearing up for the peak winter season, the airline offers an exciting range of travel experiences for the whole family, from the sun-soaked shores of the Maldives to the snow-capped slopes of Switzerland and the cultural and historical riches of Russia, as well as many more." the airline said.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

