Muscat: The total number of passengers travelling through airports of the Sultanate of Oman until the end of May 2023 grew by 71.5% to reach 5,223,992 as against 3,045,519 passengers during the corresponding period in 2022, according to the latest reported preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers via Muscat International Airport stood at 4,718,497, comprising a rise by 79.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. Those passengers traveled onboard 36,315 flights, constituting an increase by 65.6%.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers via Salalah Airport increased by 32.7% to reach 470,950 passengers onboard 3,468 flights, with an increase in the number of flights amounting to 26.4%, compared to the same period in 2022.

The total number of passengers via Sohar Airport reached 6,999 passengers on board 110 flights, while the number of passengers via Duqm Airport reached 27,546 passengers on 258 flights.

