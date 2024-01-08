ABU DHABI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) today confirmed that none of the national airlines in the United Arab Emirates is operating any of the Boeing 737- MAX 9 aircraft, affected by the technical malfunction that occurred on a Boeing 737- MAX 9 plane operated by an American company on January 6, 2024.

This came in a statement by the GCAA today in response to the Boeing 737 Max 9 incident of a US company recently, as a result of which the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decided to ground dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9s until the required inspections have been carried out.

The GCAA explained that the records related to the afore-mentioned aircraft model have been checked as well as the FAA's announcements and directives in this regard, pointing out that it is continuously following up on all updates in this regard.