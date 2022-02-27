The 9th Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation industry event, will be held in Ras Al Khaimah from February 28 to March 2 Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Organized by PLM Middle East, the event will bring together global experts to discuss the theme “Roadmap to Recovery” as the industry prepare for a post pandemic economy.

Speakers at the summit include Maen Razouqi, CEO, Kuwait Airways, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, Mikail Houari, President for Africa and Middle East, Airbus, Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President Africa & Middle East, (IATA), and, Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, President, Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Endorsed by Arab Governments and previously held in many Arab counties, AAS 2022 will be hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) for the second year in a row and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia and Alpha Aviation Academy amongst others.

The Executive Chairman of PLM Global and also CEO of PLM Middle East, Pedro Rodrigues, said: "This will be a golden opportunity for Madeira and Alentejo to promote themselves as tourism destinations to new markets and segments, with the intermediation of PLM. Our knowledge of the region and its protagonists allows us to help our Portuguese partners to find and consolidate business opportunities and develop new projects. That is also what we will do now at this Arab Aviation Summit.

"This Summit will bring together global experts to rethink aviation and tourism for the future, and understand how the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis can help the industry prepare for future global disruptions, adapt and emerge stronger and more resilient.”

During the Summit, industry experts will discuss the role aviation and tourism will play towards economic recovery post the pandemic, talk about best practices taken from the pandemic and how the industry has shown resilience to elevate the tourism and aviation sector. A white paper, based on deliberations of participants, will be created post the Summit which attendees and the wider industry will be able to reference.

This year PLM Middle East teams were responsible for the design, production, content, logistics, protocol and business & investment acceleration (BIA) of the summit. In the scope BIA, Alentejo Tourism Region and Madeira Promotion Association will be debuting at the summit.

Hailed as the ‘voice of the industry’, the Summit marks the partnership of the three key players in the travel and tourism industry: Public sector, Private sector, and Media. Organized annually, the event highlights the trends, insights and opportunities driving the continuous growth and development of the Arab aviation and tourism industry.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).