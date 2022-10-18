Nigeria’s national airline should start flight operations before end of the year. Work on the national carrier has reached 91%, The Cable online newspaper reported citing President Muhammadu Buhari.

In November 2021, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika said the country’s proposed national carrier would take off by April 2022, but it missed the deadline.

Ethiopian Airlines consortium was named the preferred bidder for Nigeria Air, which will own 49% of the national airline.

On the economic front, Buhari said that the country had witnessed seven consecutive quarters of growth after negative growth rates were recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.

Most sectors of the economy recorded positive growth, which reflects the effective implementation of the economic sustainability measures, he stated.

Buhari declared that the power sector had remained a critical priority for the administration.

He said that the partnership between the federal government and Germany’s Siemens AG through the presidential power initiative to increase electricity generation to 25,000 megawatts (MW) in six years is on course

The first batch of the transformers has already arrived in the country, the president said.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )