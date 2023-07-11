The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) announces the signing of an agreement with Tim Investment that will launch an MRO hangar at Dubai South that caters to wide-body aircrafts.

The signing ceremony took place at Dubai South HQ and was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH and Timor Shah Shahab, Founder and CEO of Tim Investment, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The groundbreaking of the new hangar will take place during Dubai Airshow 2023, and construction is expected to conclude by Q1 2025.

In his comments Tahnoon Saif, said, “The agreement with Tim Investment underlines our ongoing commitment to fortifying the growth trajectory of Dubai's aviation sector, and in attracting the top global players to establish their presence in the emirate as part of Dubai South’s dynamic ecosystem, which caters to the needs of businesses. We will spare no effort in supporting Tim Investment’s expansion into Dubai, and shall continue to contribute to cementing Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”

Timor Shah Shahab commented, “Our new MRO hangar at MBRAH is part of our strategic plans, which represent a stride in expanding our presence to cater to a wider clientele in the aviation sector. This step positions us at the heart of Dubai's flourishing MRO landscape, intensifying our dedication to fostering innovation and promoting excellence within the industry. We look forward to working closely with MBRAH on the new hangar.”

With its broad and dynamic portfolio, Tim Investment is a driving force in the aerospace field. The company stands as the umbrella organisation for several distinguished entities, including V2 Aviation DMCC, offering aircraft and requisites leasing and air charters for passengers and cargo; V2 Aerospace JAFZA, specialising in the trade of aircraft spare parts; Legend Airline SRL Europe, a premier airline service in Europe; and Tim Aerospace DWC, providing comprehensive passenger and cargo aircraft repair, maintenance, and dismantling services.