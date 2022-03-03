BERLIN- Germany's Lufthansa has no immediate plans to take a majority stake in ITA, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.

Asked if Lufthansa wanted to buy a majority stake in the restructured airline, Spohr said: "We are far away to do this with ITA", adding the company would look carefully at the figures.

"We know what we are doing in Italy, no worry," said Spohr referring to the past of ITA predecessor Alitalia with decades of losses. "I hear my shareholders - don't worry we know there is a legacy."

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson)