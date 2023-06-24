Global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin has sealed its partnership with the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024 by signing up as a key sponsor for the upcoming event.

The partnership signifies the global aerospace and defence manufacturer’s longstanding ties with the airshow and the wider Gulf region.

A relationship spanning decades, Bahrain was the first country in the region to adopt Lockheed Martin’s F-16 aircraft for the Royal Bahraini Air Force and in early this year became the first country in the world to receive delivery of the first ‘F-16 Block 70’ fighter jet from the manufacturer.

The contract was signed during meeting at the Paris Air Show by Yousif Mahmoud, Director General of the Bahrain International Airshow and Craig Spyhalski, International Air and Show Trade Lead at Lockheed Martin, in the presence of Mohamed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunication.

Under this, Lockheed Martin will have a stand in the exhibition hall and a dedicated chalet.

Organised by the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Air Force in association with Farnborough International, BIAS has been designed to reflect aerospace and defence industry demands and will harness global expertise to provide crucial thought leadership and insight.

Now in its seventh year, BIAS has cemented itself as a must-attend biennial event in the aerospace and defence industry, renowned for bringing the best and brightest of the aerospace industry in an intimate platform to do business.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and under the supervision of Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee, the three-day mega air show will return to the aerospace calendar on November 13 next year at Sakhir Airbase Bahrain.

