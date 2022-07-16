Kuwait’s airlines company Jazeera Airways has added two new destinations to its network in the Saudi cities of Abha and Hail to expand its services in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

Three weekly flights will be operated for each of the new routes in Saudi Arabia.

Flights between Kuwait and Abha International Airport as well as Hail International Airport will commence on 17 and 21 July 2022, respectively.

Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are very excited to be expanding our footprint in Saudi to offer our customers more routes to the Kingdom, providing access to new tourism sites and commercial centres as we now offer over 80 flights a week into KSA.”

