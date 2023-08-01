KUWAIT - Kuwait's national carrier on Monday said its passenger ticket and onboard revenue for the first half of 2023 jumped by 30 percent, as compared to the same period last year.

Passenger traffic onboard the 'Blue Bird' leaped by 45 percent in the same period, while flight operation capacity increased by 34 percent, Kuwaiti Airways Chairman Ali Al-Dukhan said in a statement.

The airline's flight schedule punctuality was at roughly 81 percent, he added, underlining the state carrier's determination to provide quality services to its growing clientele.

As part of the "strategic expansion" in its itinerary, Kuwait Airways operates direct flights to some 58 destinations across the world, pending gradual additions, according to chief executive Maan Razougi.

