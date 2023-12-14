Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has launched a new membership club for regular flyers – Jazeera Savers – that will enable them to access a range of discounts and benefits.

Under the programme, members will be entitled to:

10% discount on the base fare of tickets

Free preferred seat selection

Free early check-in and baggage drop

Exclusive members check-in desk in Kuwait

50% off 10 kg extra baggage rates

20% off pre-flight online Onboard Shop & J Café (excluding Duty Free)

The membership is offered in four categories, making it suitable for all types of flyers:

Single – for solo travellers

Duo – for two people travelling together

Family – for up to five people in a family group

Family Plus – for up to eight people in a family group

The Airline said that the ‘Family’ category works well for smaller families, while ‘Family Plus’ caters especially to extended families and domestic workers travelling together.

Families travelling together will save the most with Jazeera Savers, it said.

Annual rates are KD 35 for Single memberships, KD 55 for Duo memberships, KD 99 for a family of five and KD 129 for a family of up to eight. These are special introductory rates.

Explaining the programme, the airline said: By signing up for a membership, passengers will benefit from significant cost savings on each trip. For example, a couple travelling to Dubai in December during the peak holiday season, would normally pay around KD 256 for return tickets, preferred seat selection, early check-in, 10 kg excess baggage and a pre-ordered meal from J Café. With a Duo membership, the couple would only pay KD 164 – a cost saving of almost 36% in just one trip. Similarly, a family of five travelling twice a year could save over KD 350 a year.

