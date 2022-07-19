Muscat - Indigo Airline will operate four weekly flights from Charan Singh International Airport to Muscat International Airport and two weekly flights from Trivandrum International Airport to Muscat International Airport.

"Oman Airports congratulates Indigo Airline on the launch of the two new destinations coming from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to Muscat International Airport with four flights per week and from Trivandrum International Airport to Muscat International Airport with two flights per week. Wishing them more progress and safe journeys," Oman Airports said in a statement.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).