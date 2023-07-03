ABU DHABI - Companies certified under the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) National In-Country Value (ICV) programme can avail special rates on shipping and miles on Etihad Airways flights from 1st July until 1st October 2023.

The initiative is part of a partnership between MoIAT and the airline, which was announced at this year’s “Make it in the Emirates Forum” in May.

ICV-certified companies will benefit from access to Etihad Airways’ wide network of services to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Africa. This access will enable ICV-certified companies to explore new global markets for their local products through passenger and cargo aircraft.

Additionally, ICV-certified companies will have the opportunity to earn miles for on-board flights during a two-month period, starting from 1st August and lasting until the end of September.

MoIAT aims to expand the National ICV programme’s scope to include new sectors, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to build the reputation of UAE products in global markets, boost their competitiveness, and create an attractive business environment for investment which strengthens local supply chains.

The programme currently includes 28 federal and local government entities as well as corporations.

Etihad Airways joined the National ICV programme in 2021 and has since prioritised local suppliers and companies. The introduction of the new rates complements the airline’s agreement with the ministry to further empower national companies.