Bahrain - The World Passenger Symposium (WPS) today (November 1) opened its doors in Bahrain attracting high-level delegates from airlines, governments, airports and technology providers who will be discussing a wide range of topcs and issues over the next two days.

Hosted by the national carrier Gulf Air, the symposium will help in ‘Unlocking Value Creation by Putting the Customer First’ as per the the theme of the 2022 WPS.

It touches upon a number of important trends and issues in the aviation world today, with sessions ranging from Retailing & Payment and Accessibility, to Airport & Pax Experience; which will see panelists and leading aviation industry experts discussing these issues in light of the aviation industry’s variables in recent times.

This year’s WPS combines the former Digital, Data and Retailing Symposium, the Global Airport and Passenger Symposium and the Accessibility Symposium into a single event to reflect the importance and connectedness of all three elements to the customer experience.

In his welcome address, Gulf Air CEO Captain Al Alawi highlighted the national carrier’s keenness to support such events where aviation experts exchange their knowledge and expertise towards the future of the industry during the post pandemic phase.

Aviation is an integral part of the economy of Bahrain and reconnecting the world again is one of Gulf Air’s key strategy elements," stated Al Alawi.

The Gulf Air chief called upon all participants to benefit from the symposium’s sessions, and also to enjoy "everything the Kingdom has to offer."

Over the next two days, the event will see panelists and participants discussing these issues in light of the aviation industry’s variables in recent times.

In addition to plenary sessions, three knowledge tracks will address the end-to-end customer journey – everything from shopping and purchasing an air travel product to arriving at the destination. Each discrete step in the travel process will be addressed from customer and provider perspectives, it added.

