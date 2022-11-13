Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has signed an agreement with the kingdom's labour fund Tamkeen to further enhance co-operation between the two entities, and help support the training and employment of Bahrainis in one of the key sectors in the country.

Gulf Air said it had recorded the high Bahrainisation rates, exceeding rates of all other carriers in the region in the field of employing nationals.

The airline continues to work with national bodies to develop the skills of Bahraini youth, reinforcing its commitment to effectively participating in the local community, and seeking to be the preferred employee for Bahraini talent in the kingdom, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Gulf Air CEO Captain Waleed Al Alawi and Tamkeen's Acting CEO Maha Mofeez, during the Bahrain International Airshow.

Captain Al Alawi, praising the importance of Tamkeen’s role in supporting the growth of the private sector, said: "It is a strategic partner for Gulf Air through supporting many training and employment programmes for our nationals, as the airline represents one of the most prominent private sector companies for employing Bahrainis, and therefore, we are pleased to cooperate with Tamkeen again and contribute to promoting the development of Bahraini talent."

Mofeez emphasized the importance of this joint cooperation with Gulf Air, and lauded the carrier for its continuous support in helping qualify and upskilling Bahrainis in the high-potential aviation sector.

"One of Tamkeen’s key mandates is to support the development of local talent across all sectors, while also focusing on enhancing the specialized skills that contribute to high-quality job opportunities," explained Mofeez.

"Tamkeen works closely with leading local and international organizations to provide the necessary support and training as part of our commitment to supporting locals in the workforce and helping them develop in their careers, in line with current and future market requirements," she added.

