The National Committee for Air Transport Facilitation met under the chairmanship of Abdulaziz Duailej, head of the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation, with the participation of members of the committee representing government agencies, in Riyadh on Saturday.



The meeting, which aims to activate the work of the committee and adopt the update of the National Air Transport Facilitation Program, included several main themes regarding the work of the committee and the approval of the amendments to the second edition of the program.



The meeting also included a presentation on the concept of facilities in the context of air transport, an overview of the National Air Transport Facilitation Program and the current work of the GACA and the future aspirations of the committee, which will improve movement at airports, develop the techniques used to accelerate security procedures, clear goods, and review the application of international regulations to achieve the strategy of the civil aviation sector.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

