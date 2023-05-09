Flynas, a leading low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia, will launch non-stop flights from Riyadh to Yerevan, the picturesque capital of Armenia, in June.

Travelers can now plan their next adventure to Armenia with Flynas, where they can immerse themselves in the country's breathtaking landscapes, delicious cuisine, and hospitality. Experience the rich history, culture and stunning architecture of Yerevan and its surrounding areas. From the country’s beautiful mountains to the bustling streets of the city centre, there is something for everyone in Armenia.

Whether you're a history buff, an architecture enthusiast or simply looking for a new travel destination, Yerevan has something for you. Book your flight now and experience the beauty of Yerevan with Flynas.

Flynas' state-of-the-art fleet and exceptional services will make your journey to Yerevan comfortable and enjoyable. With this new route, Flynas is offering travelers more choices and opportunities to explore the world.

This new flight route highlights Flynas' commitment to expanding its network and meeting the needs of its passengers. The airline is constantly looking for new ways to offer travelers safe, comfortable, and affordable travel options, and this new route is a testament to that.

