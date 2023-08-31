Flydubai said that it will launch flights to Mombasa in January 2024, becoming the first airline to offer services from the emirate to the Kenyan coastal city.

The service will start on 17th January, taking flydubai’s number of African destinations to 11 in 10 countries.

Last month, the airline announced that it would commence flying to the city after the Kenyan Transport Ministry launched an open skies policy.

The flights will operate four times per week from Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminal 3 to Moi International Airport (MOI).

CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, said: “We remain committed to opening up underserved markets and supporting Dubai’s aviation hub.

“Dubai has seen steady growth in investment from Africa since Expo 2020, with more than 26,000 African companies registered with Dubai Chamber. Our direct flights to Mombasa from January and our growing operations in Africa will further support free flows of trade and tourism between the UAE and the East African markets.”

Mombasa is Kenya’s second largest city, an import and export hub as well as a tourism destination.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

