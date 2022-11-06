Dubai's low-cost carrier flydubai has announced plans to launch new flights to key destinations including Milan and Cagliari (Italy), Corfu (Greece), Pattaya and Krabi (Thailand) from next year.

Also the airline has unveiled plans to resume its flights to the Saudi city of Al Hofuf on November 24.

Since the start of 2022, flydubai began launching flights to more than 20 destinations, including Pisa and Catania in Italy, Osh in Kyrgyzstan as well as Samarkand and Namangan in Uzbekistan.

The addition of these six routes will see the flydubai network expand to 113 destinations in 53 countries, representing a significant milestone as it is the largest number of destinations the carrier will serve since it began operations.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).