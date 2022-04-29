UAE - Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is scheduled to operate more than 2,200 flights during the busy Eid Al Fitr break (between April 30 and May 8), a significant increase from the carrier’s regular scheduled operations.

The carrier has seen an increase in demand for flights to its popular destinations which includes Baku, Colombo, Istanbul and Maldives as well as some of its more recently launched destinations such as Ljubljana, Salzburg and Tirana.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to continue our growth in 2022 capitalising on the tremendous results we reported last year after a very challenging two years. We are well placed to accommodate the surge in demand as more people get ready to travel again over the busy Eid break and the summer months.”

The carrier has increased capacity on some of its popular routes for the upcoming break like Baku, Tbilisi, Maldives and Sarajevo to accommodate the increase in demand over the busy Eid travel period.

The anticipated seat factor on flights to routes such as Almaty, Budapest, Colombo, Kathmandu, Naples and Yerevan is between 80+% and full capacity over the next two weekends, it said.

The carrier has seen an increase in bookings for special Holidays by flydubai packages over the period, with passengers choosing bundled hotel stays and excursions to suit their preferences whether travelling in Business or Economy.

Passengers travelling during this time are advised to check in online, arrive at the airport three hours before the departure time of their flight and have all the relevant documents for travel, the airline said.

