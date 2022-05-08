flydubai has recorded 2.35 million passengers in the first three months (3M) of 2022, up 114% from the year-ago period.

Expanding its network to over 100 destinations, the Dubai-based airline has operated 19,000 flights in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, according to a press release on Sunday.

To support its growing network, flydubai has received four new aircraft this year to raise its fleet of Boeing 737s to 63.

The CEO of flydubai, Ghaith Al Ghaith, commented: "We have seen the number of passengers carried in the first quarter of this year more than double compared to the previous couple of years as we welcomed the world during Expo Dubai 2020, connected underserved markets to Dubai, and added more frequencies around the network."

Al Ghaith remarked: "Our strong business model, supported by our ongoing recruitment drive to grow our workforce in parallel with the scheduled aircraft deliveries this year, will see that we are well placed to accommodate the surge in demand as more people get ready to travel again over the summer."

