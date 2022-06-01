Dubai-based flydubai has announced that Match Day Shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha for the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022 football tournament in Qatar are now available to book on its website.

These Match Day Shuttle flights are offered in partnership with Qatar Airways and other partner GCC national carriers and will provide football fans with convenient travel options to the football matches that will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

For the duration of the tournament, flydubai will offer up to 30 daily return flights between Dubai and Doha providing passengers with maximum convenience when selecting their flights. This service will allow match ticket holders to move freely from Dubai, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy a football match in Doha, and return to Dubai all on the same day.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to partner with Qatar Airways and the other partner GCC national carriers to facilitate travel during the upcoming football tournament. By coming together, we are able to offer football fans from around the world the opportunity to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of our region as they explore the sights and sounds of two countries.

“We are honoured to enter into this partnership which will enable more people to travel between Dubai and Qatar to share in their love for football as this sporting event comes to the Middle East and Arab World for the first time.”

Return Match Day Shuttle flights will be available from $258 in Economy Class and from $998 in Business Class. To ensure a seamless travel experience, these fares include a hand baggage allowance, a snack on board and complimentary ground transportation between the airport in Doha and the stadiums.

With a high frequency of flights available each day, passengers are advised to select a flight that arrives in Doha at least four hours before the match kick-off time. In addition, passengers are advised to register for their Hayya card (Fan ID) in advance of their flight as this will be required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights and for entry to Qatar.

This dedicated and convenient service will operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) and will exclusively be available to match ticket holders. Match Day Shuttle flights must be booked as a separate itinerary and are not available for booking as part of a connecting itinerary. These flights will be operated by the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft offering passengers greater comfort on board.

For passengers who do not hold match day tickets, flydubai’s scheduled flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Hamad International Airport (DOH) will continue to operate during this period, an airline statement said.

