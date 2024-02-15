The Dubai-based carrier flydubai has launched flights to four new European cities, including Basel, Switzerland, in a bid to ramp up its operations on the continent.

The additional routes include flights to Riga, the capital of Latvia, Tallinn in Estonia, and Vilnius in Lithuania.

With the new launch, flydubai’s network in Europe will increase to 43 destinations and 21 countries.

According to the airline, flydubai will be the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, which will take off on August 2, in time for the summer break.

The announcement also marks the carrier’s first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport (RIX), commencing on October 11, as well as Tallinn Airport and Vilnius International Airport, both from October 12.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said with this launch, the Dubai-based airline will now fly to 126 destinations.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “With the addition of Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, we look forward to welcoming more travellers from Europe to Dubai and onwards to other points on our network including Malaysia, the Maldives, Mombasa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Zanzibar.”

flydubai stated it will operate its latest aircraft on these routes, with Business and Economy Class seats offered on the routes.

Flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International, with Emirates code sharing on these routes.

Return airfares start at AED1,500 for Economy Class lite fares on the Dubai-Basel route, the airline said.

The announcement by flydubai comes less than a week after the airline launched its daily service to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia.

At the Dubai Airshow in November, flydubai made headlines after it announced an order for 30 aircraft of 787 Dreamliners, its first wide-body planes, worth $11 billion (Dh40.37 billion), diversifying its fleet of all-Boeing 737 aircraft, which are narrow-body planes.

