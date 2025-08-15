Flydubai has taken delivery of seven new aircraft so far in 2025, with a further five Boeing 737 MAX 8s scheduled to join its fleet before the end of the year.

These additions form an integral part of the airline’s strategic growth plans, enabling the continued expansion of its network, enhancing operational efficiency and increasing capacity on existing routes.

The seven new aircraft, received between April and August 2025, have seen the flydubai fleet grow to 93 aircraft.

Once all 12 aircraft have been delivered this year, flydubai’s fleet will stand at more than 95 aircraft, supporting the carrier’s growing network of more than 135 destinations in 57 countries.

This expansion continues to open up underserved markets, creating more travel opportunities and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “The arrival of these new aircraft is a testament to our long-term strategic vision and our confidence in the future of air travel. Our fleet investment supports our mission to offer greater choice, enhanced convenience and improved connectivity for our passengers. These deliveries are part of a backlog extensively delayed in recent years, and despite receiving 12 aircraft this year, we remain 20 aircraft behind our original projections.”

“The continued interest from our financing partners highlights the strength of our business model and our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s leadership in global aviation. Looking ahead, these aircraft will enable us to unlock new destinations, optimise our operations and play an even greater role in supporting Dubai’s growth as an international aviation hub,” added Al Ghaith.