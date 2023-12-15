Etihad Airways will serve up a festive menu from December 23-25, in all cabins on more than 30 routes across the network, to mark the holiday season.

The airline expects to serve more than 50,000 Christmas dinners on board over the three-day holiday period.

The menu includes roast turkey roulade, chestnut and thyme stuffing, herb and garlic chat potato, green beans, pumpkin with cranberry sauce and is followed by gingerbread cheesecake with berries and chocolate garnish, a Christmas yule log with redcurrant, or warm Christmas pudding with custard and berries, said a statement from the UAE national airline.

Gingerbread lattes will also be available for guests looking to add some festive cheer to their beverage selection.

Etihad’s E-BOX entertainment will feature a dedicated ‘Holiday Movies’ channel with a selection of festive movies to enjoy on board throughout December. Holiday favourites such as Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, The Holiday Dating Guide and New Year's Eve will feature among a selection of hundreds of movies and programmes.

Etihad’s Business and First class Lounges at the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport will also feature a special menu as well as a range of themed mocktails and cocktails such as ‘Christmas Baubles’, ‘Glogg’s on Ice’ and a ‘Gingerbread Espresso Martini’.

The opening of Terminal A will enable guests to benefit from extensive check-in facilities, including biometric self-bag drop check-in desks, as well as dedicated services for those travelling in Business and First class.

The airline offers dedicated family check-in desks at Terminal A. Through its partnership with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, children will also be welcomed on board with themed activity kits to keep them busy as they jet around the world, a statement said.

To beat the crowds at the airport, Etihad’s City Check-In services and Home Check-In continue to be available for guests wishing to complete their check in and drop their bags ahead of time.

On December 31, 2023, the airline will be ushering in the New Year with a countdown, celebratory drinks and props on all flights crossing midnight in the sky.

Eduardo Matos, Director of Customer Care, Etihad, said: “The holiday season and end of year celebrations are special times, and we invite our guests to enjoy in the festivities as they fly with us. With around 1.4 million people flying with us this December, we look forward to reconnecting loved ones and providing our guests with memorable holiday experiences.”

Christmas Present Wishlist

Etihad has recently announced new destinations, including Bali, Boston and Nairobi which will begin operating in the first half of 2024, which, it says, make ideal destinations for a dream holiday gift.

The perfect gift, it suggests, could be its A380’s flying experiences – The Residence, a private three-room suite in the sky. The A380 currently connects Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow, and from April 2024, guests will also be able to indulge in The Residence between Abu Dhabi and New York’s JFK.

The airline recommends a trip to the Big Apple as ‘best present ever’.

The Etihad Guest Reward Shop offers a curated collection of gifts, and members can redeem miles to purchase their shopping this holiday season. The shop sells tech and electronics, fashion, jewellery, beauty and fragrance, home furnishings and travel essentials to choose from.

