UAE - Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has unveiled an ambitious network overhaul, positioning the airline for sustainable expansion while improving Abu Dhabi’s links to global markets.

The airline said new network is designed to support Abu Dhabi visitor growth and provide travellers with more options by:

* Introducing new destinations: Ramping up capacity to sought-after international destinations, providing opportunities for travellers to explore and experience diverse cultures, while bringing more visitors directly to Abu Dhabi.

* Providing more options: Offering passengers enhanced travel flexibility with multiple and more convenient departure times, ensuring seamless and stress-free journeys.

* Increasing frequencies to key international markets: To support Abu Dhabi's economic and tourism growth, Etihad is increasing flight frequencies to essential international destinations, fostering improved accessibility and strengthening the emirate’s position as a hub for global travellers.

The updated schedules have been timed for departures from Abu Dhabi at 2 pm, ensuring travellers and visitors can thoroughly experience Abu Dhabi's hotels and attractions until their checkout time. This approach enhances the overall travel experience while maximising the enjoyment of Abu Dhabi's offerings.

"As we embark on Etihad’s next chapter targeting growth, our ambitious network and improved connectivity allows us to better serve Abu Dhabi and our valued guests, forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“By offering more travel options and seamless connections, we aim to attract an increasing number of visitors to Abu Dhabi, propelling economic growth for the city while enriching the travel experience for our passengers."

Network Updates

Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline this week published two new routes to the Indian Subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024.

To complement these developments, Etihad has made several recent network changes and frequency adds to enhance travel options and connectivity. Highlights include:

• Improved Departure Times: Enhanced passenger convenience with adjusted departure times for European and Asian destinations.

• Expanded Frequencies: Increased frequencies to Chennai (MAA), Islamabad (ISB), Kochi (COK), Madrid (MAD), Milan (MXP), Munich (MUC), Rome (FCO), and Phuket (HKT) offer travellers more choices while improving travel options and connectivity.

Cairo (CAI) will have an additional five flights per week to make triple daily operations to Cairo, effective from January 1, strengthening the link between Abu Dhabi and the Egyptian capital.

Colombo (CMB) will have seven direct flights per week with three flights effective from Dec 1 and four flights effective from January 1, further enhancing travel options to Sri Lanka.

Maldives (MLE) will have an additional seven flights per week, with three flights effective from Dec 1 and four flights effective from January 1.

The updated network leverages Etihad's geographic advantage as a facilitator for seamless cultural exchange and developing economic opportunities along its network routes across Asia and Europe.

With the launch of its revamped network, Etihad is entering a new phase of growth and connectivity to provide seamless travel experiences, enhanced connections, and flexibility across its global network, it said.

New flights and schedules

Destination Change Total Frequency Start Date Dusseldorf New route 3 per week 28 September 2023 Copenhagen New route 4 per week 29 September 2023 Osaka New route 5 per week 1 October 2023 Lisbon Extended year-round 3 per week 29 October 2023 St Petersburg New route 3 per week 29 October 2023 Kozhikode New route 7 per week 1 January 2024 Thiruvananthapuram New route 7 per week 1 January 2024 Boston New route 4 per week 31 March 2024 Chennai +7 per week 21 per week 15 September 2023 Frankfurt +4 per week 11 per week 29 October 2023 Rome +4 per week 11 per week 4 November 2023 Amsterdam Retimed 7 per week 21 November 2023 Kochi +8 per week 21 per week 21 November 2023 Madrid +3 per week 10 per week 21 November 2023 Milan +3 per week 10 per week 21 November 2023 Munich +3 per week 10 per week 21 November 2023 Phuket +7 per week 14 per week 21 November 2023 Moscow Retimed 7 per week 1 December 2023 Cairo +5 per week 21 per week 1 January 2024 Colombo 7 direct per week 7 per week 1 January 2024 Islamabad +2 per week 14 per week 1 January 2024 Maldives (Male) +7 per week 14 per week 1 January 2024

