Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is expecting a busy winter season, with passenger traffic set to surge over the next six weeks.

Between November 21 and January 8, the number of passengers travelling through the Abu Dhabi International Airport is likely to reach more than 1.5 million, the airline said on Thursday.

The airline said passenger traffic is set to increase, as Abu Dhabi hosts several events and attractions, including the Formula 1 race, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

“Football fans from around the world will also be flocking to the region ahead of the most exciting football event of the year. Etihad Airways and its partners are preparing to welcome an expected 1.5 million guests over the next six weeks,” said Shaeb Al Najjar, General Manager for Operations at Etihad Airways.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

