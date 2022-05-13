UAE - Etihad Airways is celebrating the launch of its newest seasonal route to the French Riviera, with discounted fares starting at AED2,495 in Economy and AED12,995 in Business class.

The sale is live today and will last till May 18, for travel between June 15 and September 18, 2022, the airline said.

The twice-weekly service will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays between Abu Dhabi and Nice Côte d'Azur Airport on a modern Boeing 787 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, said: “We are delighted to be launching our services to this Unesco World Heritage Site famous for its waterfront and its scenic seven-kilometre walkway known as the ‘Promenade des Anglais’, and we are sure that this route will attract a lot of guests wishing to spend their vacation in a luxurious setting under the Mediterranean sun. With the return of international tourism, we continue to broaden our network by adding services and frequencies across key markets and offering additional options to our guests.”

Conscious Choices

Guests can show their love for the planet by offsetting their flights with the new green loyalty programme launched by the airline earlier this year. Conscious Choices rewards travellers with Tier Miles and additional benefits for carrying less baggage on board and offsetting their flights’ carbon emissions using Etihad Guest Miles, Etihad said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).