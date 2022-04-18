Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has appointed Accelerated and Jet Airways of the US as its road feeder service (RFS) providers for customers in US territories.

Etihad Cargo will utilise the combined expertise of the third-party trucking logistics providers to offer its partners seamless road connectivity, further enhancing the UAE national carrier’s operations in the United States and beyond.

Etihad Cargo’s partnership with Accelerated and Jet Airways will expand the carrier’s capabilities in the USA and will enable Etihad Cargo’s customers to benefit from various logistics solutions, including dedicated capacity and 24-hour personalised customer service, ensuring Etihad Cargo can continue to meet its service delivery promises in the US territories.

Additionally, Etihad Cargo will employ state-of-the-art technology developed to give customers complete transparency in relation to shipments, including GPS tracking and real-time shipment information.

Through these strategic partnerships, Etihad Cargo will utilise an expanded road transportation fleet, including standard trailers, roller beds, day cabs, step decks, flatbeds, straight trucks with lift-gate capabilities, cargo vans, refrigerated vehicles and other specialised equipment to offer its customers the broadest range of products and transportation options. Etihad Cargo will deliver added value for its customers through the consistency in the service offered and competitive lead times for transit of both import and export freight.

“Accelerated is proud to be appointed as Regional Ground Handling Trucker for Etihad Cargo. Our teams have worked behind the scenes together for many years and are now finally calibrating to begin this partnership,” said Brook Miles Pearse, president of Accelerated.

“The regional coverage offered by Accelerated will be an asset to the continued expansion of Etihad Cargo in the US. We look forward to working together as one team with Etihad Cargo and collaborating to develop new and exciting solutions for the benefit of our customers in 2022 and beyond.”

Tammy Zwicki, COO of Jet Airways, said Jet Airways is pleased to have been chosen as Etihad Cargo’s trucking logistics partner in the US.

“We look forward to working with Etihad Cargo’s US team and general sales agents to help strengthen and build the UAE-based carrier’s business in this market. I am confident that by working together as one team, we will be able to build the best path for our shared business aspirations. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Etihad Cargo for trusting us with their business.”

Etihad Cargo’s head of Cargo Operations and Delivery, Thomas Schürmann, said: “Ensuring Etihad Cargo remains the air cargo partner of choice for its customers all over the world through the delivery of world-class services remains a priority. Therefore, partnering with leading RFS providers in the US was another step in Etihad Cargo’s evolving value proposition to expand operations in this key territory. These partnerships strengthen Etihad Cargo’s RFS network in the US by connecting offline points with the carrier’s main gateways, including international airports in Chicago, New York and Washington, and commitment to providing the fastest and most efficient way for Etihad Cargo’s customers to deliver their cargo to its final destination.”

“Etihad Cargo carefully selects RFS providers, only engaging with partners that offer the right expertise and equipment, to ensure cargo is delivered on time and customers continue to receive the exceptional service quality to which they have become accustomed. Etihad Cargo is delighted to partner with Accelerated and Jet Airways and looks forward to working together toward the shared goal of exceeding customer expectations and growing Etihad Cargo’s capabilities in the US,” Schurmann concluded.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

