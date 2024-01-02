Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has introduced two new services to the Indian state of Kerala with daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram commencing on the New Year’s Day.

The non-stop services to the destinations bring the total number of Indian gateways served by Etihad to 10.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad, said: “We have established a fantastic group of non-stop routes between India and Abu Dhabi, providing customers with easier access to our growing network without transiting through one of the main Indian hub airports.

"Seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi ensure that our guests can easily access destinations across the GCC, Europe – including our four daily services to London – and North America. Moreover, they have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic stopover in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of their journey.”

The introduction of this service enhances accessibility to the countryside and beaches that Kerala is renowned for, creating increased inbound tourism to the region. Additionally, it streamlines travel for professionals visiting the burgeoning business hubs in the area, a statement said.

In 2023, the airline reintroduced services to Kolkata, a vital Indian gateway connecting Eastern India to global destinations.

Furthermore, the airline has increased the frequencies of flights to Mumbai and Delhi, two of its most popular routes, from two per day to an impressive four flights per day.

For 2024 Etihad has already announced new flights to Boston, USA starting on March 31, to Nairobi, Kenya on May 1, and its exciting summer schedule includes an inaugural non-stop service to Nice, France and direct flights to the Greek isles of Mykonos and Santorini.

