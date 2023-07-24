ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways, the UAE national airline, ranked among the most on-time airlines in the Middle East and one of the most punctual carriers worldwide. In the first half of 2023, Etihad achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83.4%.

In its Punctuality League ratings for 2023 thus far, the global aviation analytics group (OAG) listed Etihad as one of the few airlines in the Middle East that consistently operates above 80% on-time arrival performance and maintains one of the lowest cancellation rates worldwide.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “This half-year result is an important milestone for Etihad Airways and a testament to the airline’s commitment to consistently deliver reliable operations while exploring further innovative solutions to enhance it. Four million passengers will fly with Etihad over the summer months via its home base, Abu Dhabi International Airport, a strong partner that underpins the airline’s successful operations. Guests can expect a reliable flight schedule coupled with an award-winning service.”

On-time performance is defined by OAG as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time – a standard measure within the airline industry, taking into account the large range of variable factors which can affect operations.