Emirates took gold awards in three main categories: Fleet Safety Award, Health and Safety Award, and Leisure Safety Award at the recent RoSPA awards, held for the first time in Dubai.

Emirates, renowned for its world-leading air transport services, has also been recognised for its outstanding ground transport services with awards in multiple categories.

The only airline to have achieved commendations three years in a row, the Emirates team also added the coveted Health and Safety - Team of the Year (Middle East) to its tally, for the second time in three years, demonstrating tangible outcomes in its operational safety performance, health and safety governance systems, and extensive Covid-19 precautions to safeguard its people and customers.

In the UAE, Emirates operates a fleet of over a thousand vehicles to transport its first and business class passengers, cabin crew and flight deck as well as other employees to and from the workplace, averaging 2.5 million road trips in a normal year. It also puts in place standards and protocols for service providers to transport premium customers to and from the airport in comfort and safety as part of its signature Emirates Chauffeur Drive service.

One of the many benefits for Emirates cabin crew is a dedicated state-of-the-art shuttle service to and from their first rate accommodation to the airport. Emirates’ pilots are chauffeur-driven between their home and the airport for their flight duties. Ground staff for both Emirates and dnata are also ferried to and from work.

RoSPA (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), is a UK organisation that focusses on promoting and facilitating occupational health and safety, and road, home, leisure and education safety around the world.

The annual RoSPA Awards are reviewed by a panel of independent assessors, with stringent submissions requiring demonstrable evidence of an entrant’s health and safety management systems, including aspects such as risk assessments, safety audits, and safety education initiatives.

For 2022, the awards saw more than 2,000 entries from companies globally.

