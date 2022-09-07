UAE - Emirates has topped the UAE’s Recommend Rankings 2022 with a Recommend score of 91.8, according to analysis by YouGov, an international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Noting the greatest improvement amongst the top ten brands (of +4.2), the airline retains its position as the most recommended brand among customers in the UAE.

The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s positive Recommend score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. Every brand in our Rankings has a minimum sample of 300 and has been tracked for at least 6 months, with all scores being rounded to a single decimal place.

iPhone and adidas remain in second (89.9) and third (89.1) this year as well, with minor uplifts to their scores. Another sportswear brand to re-feature in the 2022 list is Nike in fifth, with an increment of +1.1 to its score. Similarly, iPhone’s biggest competitor Samsung Galaxy features in sixth (87.8), improving its year-on-year score by +1.7.

Alongside Emirates, Etihad Airways also features in the list. The airline brand moved down three places this year to eighth (86.4), without much change in its score.

On the other hand, Emaar strengthened its position over the past year (by +2.6), moving up two places to fourth in the 2022 rankings. Another brand that is increasingly likely to be recommended in this period is Almarai. The dairy giant registered an uplift of +2.4 to its score, moving up one place to seventh in the 2022 rankings.

Gucci is a new entrant in the list in ninth (85.8), and Dettol rounds off the UAE top ten in tenth, with a score of 85.3.

