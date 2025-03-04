Dubai carrier Emirates is set to further strengthen its presence across Asia with the launch of daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Shenzhen, China starting from July 1.

The airline will also introduce four weekly services to Da Nang in Vietnam on June 2 and three weekly flights to Siem Reap in Cambodia from June 3 with both cities connecting via Bangkok, said Emirates in a statement.

The addition of Shenzhen, Da Nang and Siem Reap, puts Emirates ahead of the curve with the largest and most diversified route network among any non-Asian airline in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 points, it stated.

This latest expansion also marks Emirates’ fourth gateway into the Chinese mainland, third destination in Vietnam and second point in Cambodia, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).