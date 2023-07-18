Emirates is celebrating 30 years of operations to Muscat, Oman, during which the airline carried 4.8 million passengers to and from the Sultanate on more than 37,200 flights, connecting travellers to and from 140 global destinations.

Emirates first began operations to Oman in 1993 with a Boeing 777-200 aircraft with a four weekly services. In 2019, Emirates launched the world’s shortest scheduled A380 flight, flying a distance of 340 kilometres each way from Dubai to Muscat, offering travelers the chance to experience Emirates’ iconic products and services, defined by comfort, luxury and flexibility.

Over the years, Emirates SkyCargo has served as a facilitator for global trade, transporting over 155,000 tonnes of cargo to international markets. Emirates SkyCargo is supporting Omani businesses by exporting key local goods such as threads for garments to Amman, Nairobi and Pakistan as well as fresh produce such as fish, beans and vegetables to various destinations across Europe and US, in addition to the seasonal fresh beans to Japan.

Creating further career opportunities within Oman, the Emirates Group employs over 40 Omanis, in multiple roles including cabin crew, pilots and other parts of the business such as Emirates Engineering, Emirates Airport Services and Airport Operations. Half of these employees have been with the Emirates Group for over 10 years, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing a wide range of development prospects enabling employees to gain world-class expertise.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Country Manager Oman at Emirates, said: "Oman has been an important market for Emirates since the beginning of operations, providing flexible connections through Dubai to the wider world, for both passengers and air freight. Over the last three decades, we are proud to have brought more choice, comfort and luxury to over 4.8 million travelers to and from the Sultanate, headlined by the deployment of the world’s shortest A380 flight. We are committed to the country and look forward to the next 30 years.”

Emirates is renowned for providing a full service offering onboard, including regionally inspired gourmet meals on-board and over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice.

