Emirates airlines will continue to fly to Russia until its owners tell them not to, President Tim Clark said on Tuesday.

"As long as the state, our owner, requires us to fly there, we will continue," he said.

"There are lots of reasons why we fly, we carry humanitarian goods in our holds. We've got NGOs travelling in and out of Russia. We've got the diplomatic community going in and out of Russia...so all we're doing is being an enabler, facilitator, without taking a political position on this for the time being," Clark added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkhousaa and Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



