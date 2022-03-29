Dubai's Emirates expects to significantly reduce losses in the current financial year and return to profit next year, the airline's president indicated on Tuesday.

"We are in for a good set of results, we haven't reversed it completely but we have swung it," Tim Clark told reporters, adding the carrier had been cash-positive since October.

"We are forecasting profits next year and hopefully to pay a dividend and repay some of the equity that the government has put into the business," he added.

The carrier's financial year runs to end-March.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Ghaida Ghantous, Tim Hepher)



