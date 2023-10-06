The Dubai International Airport (DXB) will keep its ranking as the world’s busiest airport for outbound traffic in 2023, accounting for 2% of all outbound air traffic globally, according to new data from ForwardKeys.

The research from ForwardKeys, which analysed traffic for the first seven months of the year, and combined it with forecasts for the remainder of the year shows the airport’s traffic will be 1% behind 2019, with higher traffic levels than London's Heathrow, which was in second place, and Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, which was in third place.

The report said Dubai International Airport’s “solid performance” is attributable to its excellent connectivity and position as a global crossroads, benefitting from reactivated European, North American and Indian travel.

“Outbound seat capacity is set to improve further with the gradual recovery of Chinese long-haul travel,” the report said.

Traffic from Heathrow is on track to be 2% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, while traffic from the Paris airport is 10% behind.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport is ranked fourth, with traffic 12% behind pre-pandemic levels, and Singapore’s Changi airport fifth at 15% behind pre-pandemic levels.

The top eight airports in the ranking will each see 2% of all global outbound traffic, according to the research.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has climbed six places to ninth place in the chart, with outbound traffic levels 15% above pre-pandemic levels, and accounting for 1% of global outbound traffic.

ForwardKeys’ report The Busiest Airports in the World cited the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a factor in increasing traffic to certain airports: “The ongoing Ukraine conflict continues to affect global air travel, with no end in sight.

“Airports in Southeast Europe and the Middle East are seeing increased traffic due to diversions from closed Russian airspace, but in turn, this impacts European connectivity on certain routes,” the report said.

Istanbul Airport also climbed up the chart by seven places to reach sixth place, with traffic 37% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, while South Korea’s Incheon International Airport fell two places to seventh position with traffic 23% behind pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com