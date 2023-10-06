TUS Airways, the leading and largest airline in Cyprus, operated its first flight from Larnaca, a city on the south-east coast of Cyprus, to Dubai on October 1, 2023, representing its first scheduled service to the Middle East region.

Tus Airways’ Flight U8 684, operated by a modern Airbus A320 aircraft, offers customers a highly convenient schedule and outstanding value for money, said a statement.

The flight was welcomed at a ceremony at DXB, and was attended by Giorgos Papanastasiou, the Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry; Meropi Christofi, the Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE; Majed Al Joker, Chief Operations Officer of Dubai Airports; and Ahmed Aly, Chief Executive Officer of TUS Airways.

TUS Airways said in a statement that it is committed to making Dubai more accessible to the Cypriot market, and at the same time, will play a key role in establishing Cyprus as a top destination for both Emiratis and expatriates based in the UAE.

Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ CEO, stated: “We are delighted to launch this new direct service to Dubai, a much-anticipated addition to our expanded network. We are confident this new route will further strengthen the tourism, commercial and trade ties between the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, whilst providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries.

“As the proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and international visitors by offering strong regional connectivity throughout the East Mediterranean. We thank Dubai Airports for their warm welcome.”

Majed Al Joker said: “We are delighted to welcome TUS Airways, Cyprus’ largest airline, to the growing list of airlines operating flights to and from Dubai International (DXB). As the world’s busiest international airport, we will continue to expand our network and provide seamless connectivity, while ensuring we’re always enhancing the guest experience and providing world-class services for all our guests. The launch of this new service offers greater flexibility and more choice for travellers who fly between Dubai and Cyprus, and we expect it to boost tourism and trade in both destinations”.

TUS Airways operates flights between Larnaca and DXB’s Terminal 1 twice a week (Thursdays and Sundays) with fares that offer the best value in the market, starting from as little as AED 530 ($144) one way (including all taxes), said a statement.

